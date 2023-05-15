Maleek Gilbert appeared before a magistrate, charged with the murder of Joel Caleb.
Caleb, 41 of Tumpuna Road, Arima, was found dead in the Heights of Guanapo, Arima, on April 29.
Gilbert, 23 of Five Rivers, Arouca, appeared before an Arima magistrate on May 8 and the matter was adjourned to June 5.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Victor, Insp Ramjag, Insp Sylvester and Sgt Radhaykissoon, all of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two.
One male suspect was arrested in connection with the matter on May 1. The charge was laid by constable Ramdial also of HBI Region Two, on May 5, following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.