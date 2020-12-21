THE teenaged girlfriend of a Ste Madeleine man who was fatally stabbed last week has been charged with manslaughter.
Nanyamka Worrell, 19, also known as "Mama", was charged on Friday following the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions, Senior Counsel Roger Gaspard.
On December 13, Worrell's boyfriend, Stephon "Munchin" Ramnarine, 30, was stabbed, and died at hospital.
He and Worrell went to the home of a friend of his at Hope Street, Tarodale, Ste Madeleine.
Ramnarine and Worrell got into an altercation around 4 p.m., and she allegedly stabbed him with a knife.
Emergency Health Services paramedics took Ramnarine to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died around at 5.55 p.m.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Sean Dhillpaul, ASP Learie Figaro and Insp Persad with the lead investigator WPC Rampersad, all of Homicide Bureau of Investigation, Region Three.
Worrell is due to appear virtually before the San Fernando First Magistrates’ Court on Monday.