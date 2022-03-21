Hours after her son spoke his final words to her, Leah Allen yesterday called for illegal guns to be taken off the streets.
Marvin Allen, 39, of Lezama Trace, South Oropouche was killed during an argument outside his Lezama Trace, South Oropouche, home around 2 a.m. yesterday.
He was shot in the chest.
“These guns on the streets, I find they should do something to get rid of them because I see things happen, but I never thought it would have happened to me. Never. And it end up in my house. So I find the illegal guns, is to get them off the streets,” Allen’s mother said.
She told reporters her son came to the house and left several times on Friday, but when he arrived home around 2 a.m. on Saturday, he asked her to borrow $100. She told him she did not have the money and he left.
She said, “People were talking in the yard. About ten minutes after, I hear a big cussing in the road.”
She went to the porch.
“I saw him stand up in the yard and two persons behind the tree, but I didn’t get to see who it was. But was a lady voice that was cussing, and a man. I hear my son saying, ‘What happen to you, boy? What kinda thing is that, boy? You come to shoot me, boy?’”
She said her son turned around and told her the man came to shoot him.
Thought was a joke
“I ask him what causing that, what is the problem, and as he go to tell me what it is, I just hear a shot fire. I see he hold his chest and he say, ‘Mammy, I dead, you know.’ I say is joke he making because sometimes he does make all kind of joke, but I just see he fall and he roll and end up on his face, and I just see blood start to come out,” Leah Allen said.
She said she did not see the person who shot her son, but there were others who witnessed the incident.
She said she called the police.
Her son died at the scene.
Leah Allen said she did not know what caused the argument, but knew her son had earlier gone to purchase rum.
She said Marvin spent time in prison for drugs, but said of her seven children he was the most loving.
“He (got) lock up for marijuana and cocaine, but he never had himself in no fight with nobody or nothing like that. If somebody tell him something, he will cuss and quarrel and thing with them and that is it. I never know him in no violence thing,” the mother said.
Marvin Allen, a mason and labourer, was the father of an 18-year-old son.