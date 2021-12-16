A 27-year-old Point Fortin man was denied bail on Monday when he appeared before a Point Fortin magistrate, charged with breaching a protection order that had been taken out against him by his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend.
Appearing before Magistrate Alicia Chankar, the man pleaded not guilty, was denied bail, and then remanded into custody. He is expected to re-appear in court on January 10.
Police said that on December 7, around 10 a.m., the woman was about to enter her car when she saw the suspect standing near a wall three metres from the car.
He then called out her name and told her: “I want to tell you something.”
The woman left the scene and reported what happened at La Brea Police Station and, following an investigation, the man was arrested.
Police said the protection order, which expires in 2024, states he is not to have any contact with or come within 100 feet of the woman.