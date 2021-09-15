A San Fernando man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 14-year-old niece faced the court on Tuesday.
The accused, aged 32, of Pleasantville, pleaded not guilty to the offence of sexual penetration.
He was granted $150,000 bail with a surety with bail conditions from the magistrate that he have no communication with the victim and stay 500 metres away from her.
He was also ordered to report to his local police station once per week.
A police report said that the victim reported that on July 12 while at home, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Child Protection Unit (CPU) officers were informed about the incident on the and launched an investigation into the report.
The suspect was arrested on September 14 by WPC Alexander of the Southern Division CPU.
Investigations into the report were headed by W/Superintendent of Police Claire Guy-Alleyne, with direct supervision by Insp Khan of the Southern CPU.
The case was postponed to October 12.