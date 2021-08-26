A Point Fortin man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl at his home was granted bail by a magistrate.
Keron Thomas, 36, of Salazar Trace, was charged with the offences of sexual penetration, false imprisonment and unlawful detention.
Thomas, also known as "Mootie", appeared in a virtual hearing before Point Fortin magistrate Alicia Chankar, before whom he pleaded not guilty to the offences.
Thomas was granted $100,000 bail and was ordered to keep 100 feet away from the victim and to report to his local police station once per week.
On June 29, a report was made at the Point Fortin Police Station which alleged that Thomas had sexual intercourse with the victim at his home.
Cpl Callender of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit investigated and Thomas was arrested and charged on August 19.
The investigation was supervised by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, Insp Knutt and W/Sgt Charles.
The case was postponed to September 17.