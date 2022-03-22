AN IT technician who allegedly conned two people out of monies totalling $105,000 in payments for a vehicle they did not receive has been arrested.
Jason Conlifee, 38, was arrested on March 18 by Inter-Agency Task Force officers and subsequently handed over to detectives at the Fraud Squad San Fernando office.
Conlifee was charged with two separate fraud offences for larceny of $70,000 and $35,000 respectively.
The charges stem following investigations into two reports in which police were told that two women allegedly paid money to a man as down payment for a vehicle, but neither the vehicle nor a refund was given to them.
In the first case, in December 2021, a woman allegedly paid a total of $70,000 as a down payment for the 2018 black Toyota Fielder wagon.
In the second case, another woman paid $35,000 as a down payment for the same vehicle.
For the first case, Conlifee appeared in a virtual hearing before a Chaguanas magistrate and was granted $100,000 bail.
The case was postponed to April 12.
For the second case, Conlifee was denied bail before San Fernando magistrate and the case matter was postponed to March 25.