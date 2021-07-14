A San Fernando man who allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl was arrested.
The man, aged, 41, faces two offences of sexual touching and one offence of sexual penetration of a minor.
The report, made by the child’s mother, stated that on December 28 last year, the accused touched her inappropriately.
WPC Maison-Marshall of the Child Protection Unit (CPU), laid the charges during an exercise led by Insp Khan with Sgt Mohammed and Cpl Sinclair.
The accused is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrates on Wednesday.