nobail

A man who was previously charged by police for attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and larceny, was arrested for sexual assault of his daughter. 

The suspect, 48, of Vega de Oropouche, was denied bail on Thursday in a virtual hearing before a Sangre Grande magistrate.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two offences of sexual penetration of a child by WPC Brooks, of the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), on July 21.

According to the girl, on dates unknown between the period June 30, 2019, and August 1, 2019, her father had raped her.

She later confided in her aunt who subsequently reported the incidents to the CPU.

The girl has since been placed in her mother’s care.

An investigation, spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police, Claire Guy-Alleyne, supported by ASP Roberts, W/Insp Bain-Keller and Sgt Baptiste.

The case was postponed to August 16. 

