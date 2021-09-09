A man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 15-year-old step-daughter was granted bail by a magistrate and ordered to stay away from the victim.
The 50-year-old accused pleaded not guilty to the offence of sexual touching.
The accused appeared in a virtual hearing before a Siparia magistrate on Wednesday.
The charge was laid by WPC Renn-Lashley of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on September 7.
The magistrate set bail at $100,000 with a surety and ordered that the accused to stay 100 feet away from the girl as part his bail conditions.
According to police reports, on November 26 last year, the victim's mother reported to the CPU that the incident occurred on a date unknown between August 31, 2018 and November 1, 2018.
The victim told police that she was asleep in a bedroom which she shared with a relative.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police Claire Guy-Alleyne with supervision by W/Sgt Charles of the CPU.
The case was postponed to October 7.