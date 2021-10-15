A 56-year-old man, charged with three counts of sexual penetration against his eight-year-old niece, has been denied bail.
Due to the relation of the victim, the accused cannot be identified.
He appeared virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate last Monday and is due to reappear on October 18.
He was charged on October 1 by WPC Charles of the North-Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), following a report made to police last August by a girl who told police that she was sexually assaulted by a man known to her.
According to the girl, sometime in February 2019, while at the home of her aunt, the woman’s common-law husband instructed her to have a bath.
During the alleged incident, the girl raised an alarm which caused her aunt to intervene, attempting to stop the assault.
The suspect, however, allegedly prevented the woman from removing the girl from the situation and continued assaulting her.
CPU detectives were subsequently notified about the incident and an investigation, spearheaded by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Davidson, resulted in the arrest of the suspect.
He was later charged with three counts of sexual penetration of a child.
—Alexander Bruzual