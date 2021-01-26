A 57-year-old technician was ordered by a Port-of-Spain Magistrate to have no contact with a 16-year-old girl whom he allegedly sexually assaulted.
The man, who resides in Coconut Drive, Morvant, was given the order by Magistrate Indar Jagroo as part of his bail conditions which was set at $250,000. He was also ordered to report to the Morvant Police Station bi-weekly.
He will reappear before the court on February 2.
The accused was charged with:
Five Counts of Sexual Penetration;
Three Counts of Sexual Grooming; and
One Count of Exposing a Child to Pornographic Material.
The man, the girl’s school driver, was arrested on January 20 and charged by WPC Ashby, of the North-Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), following an investigation into a report made to police by a 16-year-old that she was allegedly
subjected to several acts of sexual abuse on a few occasions during the period November 2017 and January 2020.
Investigations revealed that the alleged acts occurred while the girl was a passenger of a vehicle driven by the accused and while at his home.
He was later charged with the offences.
The investigation was headed by W/Supt. (Ag) Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP (Ag.) Roberts and supervised by Insp (Ag.) Davidson.