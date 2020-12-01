Two men have been charged for performing sex acts with two minors.
The men will appear in court today, one at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court, and the other at San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.
The men, ages 57 and 25 years, of Barrackpore and La Romaine respectively, were charged in two separate incidents yesterday by officers of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
In the first incident, PC Quashie–Gay was detailed to investigate a report of an alleged sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl.
According to reports, the girl was asleep at home when she was awoken by the suspect kissing her lips and touching her inappropriately. A few days later, the suspect came into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect was arrested and charged with sexual penetration of a minor and two offences of sexual touching of a minor.
In the second incident, WPC Luke was detailed to investigate after a woman reported she was going through her son’s phone and saw inappropriate text conversations between her son and an adult male. Investigations revealed that the suspect developed a friendship with a 16-year-old boy following which he sexually assaulted him.
The suspect was arrested and charged with three offences of sexual penetration of a minor.