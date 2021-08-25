A 59 year old man of Jokhan Trace, Carapo, Arima, appeared virtually before Senior Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the Arima Magistrates’ Court. He was granted $14,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away from the victim.
Marlon Lewis who is employed as a builder, was charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He was arrested after a relative of the nine-year-old girl made a report to the Northern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The relative alleged that around 11.45am on August 19,, the man, while in front of the victim’s home took out his penis and was fondling himself in front of her. The suspect was arrested the same day by members of the Northern Division CPU, following the report.
The 59-year-old accused is expected to reappear at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on September 27.