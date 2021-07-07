gavel

A 60-year-old man who faced the court for the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl was granted bail in a court hearing on Tuesday. 

Jeffrey Hodgkinson, of Diego Martin, was charged with the offence of sexual penetration.

Hodgkinson was granted bail in  the sum of $175,000 with a surety and ordered to have no direct or indirect communication with the victim, and to stay 100 feet away from her.

The accused appeared in a virtual hearing before Port-of-Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor.

Hodgkinson was arrested after a relative of the minor made a report to the police on January 30, 2020.

The victim reported an offence of sexual penetration sometime between 23rd January 23 and 30, 2020.

Cpl Mc Kain, of the Port of Spain Child Protection Unit, conducted an investigation into the matter which resulted in the arrest and charge of Hodgkinson on July 4. 

Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy- Alleyne, ASP Ramnarine, and Insp Lopez of the Child Protection Unit.

The case was postponed to August 3.

