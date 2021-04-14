A 60 year old Princes Town man is hospitalised and paralysed from the waist down after taking the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and suffering a blood clot.
His family is claiming that his paralysis and danger to life is linked to the vaccine.
However, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) Dr Brian Armour said there is no evidence the man's condition is linked to the vaccine.
"In terms of the patient we have no information or evidence to report at this time that links any side effects that relates to the vaccine, so we are aware of this patient that is under our care at the facility," he said in an interview with TV6 News.
He said the hospital's quality department has been in communication with the family and he has been in touch with the Director of Health.
"At this time based on the conditions he's presented with and we are treating him for and noting his pre existing conditions we have no evidence to report at this time that links any of his current conditions to the administration of the vaccine at this time," he said.
Told that the man's family claimed that doctors told them it was the vaccine that caused his condition, Armour said he has no reports of this from the medical staff.
He said he heard the claims on the TV6 News and will liaise with the Director of Health.
"We have no evidence based on our investigation at this point in time, the attending doctors have been speaking to the authorised next of kin and keeping them abreast regularly in terms of care that has been provided to this patient," he said.
The man's relatives told TV6 News that doctors at the San Fernando General Hospital have given the man days to live.
They said the father of two took the vaccine last Wednesday and by Friday he was in a state of paralysis.
The man is a recently retired Local Government regional corporation health inspector
The family claim that doctors refuse to operate and have given the man hours or mere days to live.
The man's nephew, Faleel Ali, told TV6 that the doctors admitted that it was the vaccine that caused the blood clot.
"They say that there is no other complication that can cause a blood clot to his body, the only thing that they see was the vaccine that caused the blood clot," he said.
Ali said last week his uncle was his regular strong vibrant self but everything changed when he took the AstraZeneca vaccine.
"The hospital called and told him to come knowing that he is a heart patient in the heart clinic...so he told us that he going to take the vaccine, although we told him don't go, he still gone because he say it's the doctors and the doctors know best they dealing with him," he said.
He said by Thursday morning his uncle began experiencing abdominal pains and then sudden partial paralysis hit on Friday causing relatives to rush him to the Princes Town district health facility.
The family said that because of the crowd at the health centre the man was taken to a nearby private medical centre.
A CT scan was conducted revealing a blood clot blocking a main artery.
The family was advised to rush the man to the San Fernando General Hospital for emergency surgery.
Ali said at the San Fernando General Hospital doctors said the man have to do a Covid test which was done and returned negative.
He said the family pressed the doctors as to why emergency surgery cannot be done as was advised by the private medical centre but there was no answer.
He claims that if the surgery was immediately done as advised in the medical referral letter then everything would have been OK.
"At this point everything from his waist go down to his toes is totally black," he said.
Relatives say the man's upper body is functional and he is able to talk and communicate.
They say he has been pleading with his doctors, family and friends to find a way to save him.
They said further that he is expressing regret over taking the vaccine.
Scores of relatives of the man gatherered outside the San Fernando General Hospital on Tuesday as they claimed doctors informed the man's time is limited.
"The hospital is telling us that they can't do anything for him again, they only give him a few hours or a few days according to how his body reacts, they giving him blood thinners and pain medication and they can't do anything for him again, it's only a matter of time now for him to just go," said Ali.
He said his uncle suffers from a heart condition and was following all protocols to safeguard himself against Covid.
"Now look, he took the vaccine not to get Covid and he about to die, doctors give up on him. People don't have to get Covid to die, they dying with the vaccine. Instead of they curing people, they killing people," he said.
The family said they feel a sense of hopelessness seeing a man who was active fishing and tending to his garden being rendered immobile.
They are calling on the Government and the population to do more research on the vaccine side effects.
The Express reached out to both Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram asking whether they were aware of the man's case and if an investigation would be launched into whether there is any link to the man's condition and the AstraZeneca vaccine.
There is no response yet.