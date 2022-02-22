A 62-year-old man is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday, charged with possession of a weapon and possession of ammunition.
Errol Jackson of Sea Lots, Port of Spain allegedly had a knife with jagged edges in his possession and one round of 7.62 ammunition in his back pocket.
He was arrested by officers of the Port of Spain City Police who conducted an anti-crime exercise in the Sea Lots area around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.
They were on foot patrol along Independence Square North, when they were told about a man allegedly having knife in his possession. The officers went to the location and stopped and searched the suspect. He was arrested and constable Williams of the Port of Spain City police station charged him with the offences.