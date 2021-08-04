Officers of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) arrested and charged a 63-year-old Moruga man with one count of sexual touching of a minor yesterday.
He appeared virtually before Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court the same day. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to reappear on August 30.
The incident allegedly occurred on an unknown date in December 2019.
A 14-year-old boy was at the home of the accused, who is a close family friend, when the 63-year-old allegedly touched him inappropriately.
A report was made to the Princes Town Police Station.
The CPU was notified and WPC Alexander conducted enquiries. It led to the arrest of the accused at his home on Tuesday by Ag Insp Khan, Ag Sgt Mohammed, and officers of the Southern Division CPU. He was taken to the Princes Town Police Station and formally charged by WPC Alexander.