Sixty-five-year-old Walley Sinaswee has been charged with murder.
Sinaswee of Bank Village, Carapichaima is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate, charged with the April 30 murder of Dillon Straughn.
Straughn, 24, a labourer of Carapichaima, was found dead in a purple Nissan Wingroad, following a shooting incident in the Bank Village area. Officers subsequently recovered on firearm at the scene, a post to the police’s social media page stated. An arrest was made in connection with the incident shortly thereafter.
Sinanswee was charged on Tuesday by constable Noel, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three, following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Dhilpaul of the HBI Region Three.