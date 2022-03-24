ON April 12, the Appeal Court will deliver its ruling in an appeal brought by a 73-year-old man who was convicted of raping an elderly woman in 2006.
The man, Allison Paul, was sentenced to 22 years’ hard labour in March 2018 by then-High Court judge Maria Wilson for raping the victim after breaking into her home.
After carrying out the act, Paul allegedly had a conversation with the woman, asking her for $450 to buy a windshield for his car.
The appeal was heard on Tuesday by Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, Charmaine Pemberton and Gillian Lucky.
Paul was alleged to have committed the crime on the night of June 1, 2006.
The State’s argument was that the victim was asleep at her home when she awoke to a noise in the kitchen area. She attempted to open her bedroom door and was attacked by a man, who began choking her.
The victim claimed that she recognised the intruder was Paul, her next-door neighbour for almost a year, as he put on the lights in the bedroom before raping her on the bed.
After he allegedly committed the act, the State argued this was when Paul requested the money from the victim.
After informing him she did not have the funds, he threatened to murder her if she were to report the incident to police before escaping.
In his defence, however, Paul’s attorneys claimed their client was arrested and charged on the basis of mistaken identity.
At Tuesday’s hearing, attorney Daniel Khan submitted that the trial judge erred in law by allowing the victim’s deposition at the Magistrates’ Court to be tendered into evidence at trial.
The alleged victim had passed away one year prior.
The “unfairness”, Khan said, resulted from the alleged victim not being cross-examined at the trial due to her death.
“He was unable to confront his accuser,” submitted the attorney.
He also complained that the victim’s evidence over identifying Paul was weak and that she failed to directly testify that Paul put his penis in her vagina without her consent.
“You can draw reasonable inferences but not for crucial evidence,” Khan said.
“This is something that any prosecutor would ask an alleged victim of rape to rectify during trial. In this case, that was not done,” he added.
The attorney also took issue with the trial judge allowing “bad character” evidence in the form of a woman who claimed to have been raped by Paul in an incident in 2001, which is yet to go on trial.
Khan suggested this should have been excluded from the evidence at the trial.
Responding to the submissions, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Nigel Pilgrim challenged the argument raised by Khan.
He disagreed with the submissions on the victim’s identification of Paul as he pointed out that the victim’s claims were corroborated by oral admissions, that Paul allegedly gave to police after he was arrested.
“Direct evidence may be even more faulty as it comes from one source,” said the State attorney.
He submitted that the trial judge had “painstakingly” considered the evidence in the case and the legal issues before allowing the deposition to be used.
Pilgrim also submitted the bad character evidence against Paul was not vital to the State’s case against him.