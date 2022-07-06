An 81-year-old man was killed in a road traffic accident in Carenage on Monday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Neville Theodore, of Constantine Street, Carenage.
According to police reports, around 4.05 p.m., Theodore was attempting to cross Western Main Road, in the vicinity of Ocean Breeze Hotel, when he came into contact with a yellow-band maxi-taxi being driven by a 60-year-old man.
The driver stopped the vehicle and notified the police and paramedics.
A team of officers led by PC Greenidge and PC Brown responded and Theodore was taken to St James Hospital, but he died while undergoing treatment.
This death has taken the number of road fatalities for the year to date to 48.