An alleged gang leader was denied bail by a Port of Spain magistrate, after he appeared in court alongside two men, charged with gang-related offences.
Jerrel Hutchinson, who is also known as Frankie, 22, was charged with being a gang leader, demanding money by menace, receiving stolen items and money laundering.
Marvin St Louis, 36, and Shanee Blackette, 19, were both charged with receiving stolen items and supporting a gang leader in the commission of gang-related offences.
They appeared in court on Tuesday.
Hutchinson was denied bail and remanded into custody, while St Louis and Blackette, were each granted $200,000 bail, with a cash alternative of $25,000. They were also ordered, as conditions of bail, to have no direct communication and stay 50 feet away from the victim and to report to the Morvant police station three times per week.
The matter was adjourned to January 20.
On January 3, a report was made to the Special Investigations Task Force (SITF) by a victim, who alleged that on several occasions, a man armed with a gun, demanded a specific sum of money be paid to him for a Government contract job to continue in the Morvant area.
The victim further alleged that the suspect attempted to sell him a motor and a pump shaft which were later identified as being the property of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
Investigations into the report of demanding money by menace were launched and supervised by ACP ‘Crime’, Sharon Cooper, Snr Supt Christopher Paponette and Insp Wayne Stanley.
The investigations unearthed gang-related activities contrary to Section 4 of the Anti-Gang Act, 2021.
It resulted in an operation being conducted in the Cunupia and Morvant areas on January 4 and the arrest of three suspects.
During the exercise, a quantity of high-value industrial pumps and motors belonging to WASA, were also alleged seized.
The three were charged with the offences by constable Willcock, on January 9, following advice from Legal Officer Zaheer Ali.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is advising members of the public that information related to gang members and gang-related activities are to be reported to the SITF.