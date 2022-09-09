A man was arrested after allegedly biting officers who were trying to detain him.
According to reports, on Wednesday, officers saw the man acting in a suspicious manner while in Golconda. The officers approached him and identified themselves. On being questioned, the man allegedly began acting in an irate and violent manner, using obscene language, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The officers attempted to arrest the man who allegedly continued to resist while biting the officers and making threats toward them. The suspect was eventually subdued.
Investigations into the incident are continuing.