A St James man who was allegedly caught with stolen copper wire was arrested for multiple offences including the breach of curfew and resisting arrest.
Micah Phillip, 22, of Woodbine Trace, Upper Bournes Road, was also charged for the offences of possession of an apparatus, unlawful possession, resisting arrest, and breach of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2021.
A police report said that at around 9.19 p.m. on Monday, officers of the Port of Spain Municipal Police Task Force, were on patrol along Charlotte Street, when they observed a man holding what appeared to be a white crocus bag on his shoulder.
The officers questioned the man and found a quantity of copper wire which he allegedly admitted to stealing.
When searched, they found a small clear cylindrical pipe in his front right pants pocket.
The officers attempted to arrest the man and after he allegedly resisted, he was subsequently restrained.
The man was taken to the Port of Spain Municipal Police Station where he was charged for the offences by PC Thomas of the Port of Spain Municipal Police.
Phillip was scheduled for a virtual court hearing on Wednesday.