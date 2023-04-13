A man charged with forgery and uttering of a forged driver’s permit, is expected to face a Port of Spain magistrate.
Jason Lambkin, 48 of San Juan, was granted $50,000 bail by justice of the peace Stephen Young after he was arrested and charged with the two offences. He is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on May 2.
According to police reports, on April 5, the Transport Commissioner, and a party of officers from the Traffic Enforcement Section of the Licensing Division, went to Lambkin’s San Juan home relative to a disqualification notice, as a result of the accumulation of demerit points.
While at the residence, the officers requested his driver’s permit and Lambkin allegedly handed over a Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Driver’s Licence in the name of Jason Lambkin. The officers advised the suspect to visit the Licensing Division on April 11.
On further verification of the driver’s permit, it was allegedly discovered that the permit was not issued by the Licensing Authority. As a result, a report was made to the Fraud Squad. An investigation was conducted by officers of the Fraud Squad, in consultation with officers of the Licensing Office in Caroni. As a result of the investigation, Legal Officer Sergeant Bassarath advised that Lambkin be charged with forgery and uttering a forged driver’s permit. Charges were laid by constable Thomas. Investigations were conducted by corporal Woodroffe and constables Thomas and Gowrie.