gavel

A labourer was ordered to stay 100 metres away from a woman and have no contact with her as conditions of his bail after he allegedly held a cutlass and threatened to kill her and smashed her electronic device.

The 30-year-old of Manzanilla was charged with common assault and malicious damage. He was granted $175,000 bail after appearing virtually before magistrate Cheron Raphael at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. As conditions of his bail, he was ordered to stay 100 metres away from the victim and have no contact with her.

He is expected to reappear before a magistrate on April 26.

According to a police report, around 10 p.m. on March 19, on returning home, a man observed a woman listening to music on her tablet. Shortly after, he heard the sound of notifications on the device indicating incoming messages being received. He allegedly became enraged after enquiring about the sender of the messages, picked up the tablet, and slammed it against a wooden post, causing the screen to crack. He then allegedly slapped the victim on her face several times, picked up a cutlass, and threatened to kill her.

Investigations which were supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Bacchus, and conducted by constable Bishop, led to the man’s arrest on April 1.

