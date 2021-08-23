A man who was allegedly caught by police wearing a camouflage tee-shirt at a basketball court on Saturday was arrested.
Hakeem Baker, aka Peng, 23, of Andrew Trace, Diego Martin, was also arrested and charged for the offence of possession of camouflage clothing.
Baker was allegedly observed wearing the camouflage t-shirt while at the River Estate basketball court.
The charge was laid by PC Genty.
In a separate incident during the exercise, a Diego Martin man was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Elisha Ling Choung, 25, of Dillon Street, was arrested and charged with possession of 88 grammes of marijuana.
The charge was laid by PC Roberts.
The police exercise included officers of the Western Division Task Force and was spearheaded by Sgt Carmona and supervised by Cpl Dominique.