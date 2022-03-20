A 31-year-old man was arrested after the intervention of a police officer during an armed robbery.
Around 2.25 p.m. on Friday, a man exited a bank along Trincity Central Road, Trincity, when he was approached by three men who announced a robbery. One of the men had a firearm and the victim became fearful. His mobile phone, jewellery and wallet containing cash and personal documents were taken, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated.
Constable Augustus who is attached to the Police Academy Guard Unit, saw the incident and called out to the men, who then ran into a white Nissan Tiida. One of the suspects then pointed a firearm in the direction of the police officer, who heard a loud sound. The officer recognized the threat to his life and, in line with the “Use of Force” Policy, drew his licensed firearm and shot in the suspect's direction.
The men tried to escape, however, the vehicle hit the pavement and they exited and ran, the post said. Homicide Region 2 officers responded to the report and conducted a search which led to the arrest of one of the suspects.
The scene was processed, photographs were captured and certain stolen items were recovered.