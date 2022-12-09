A 25-year-old man was arrested by police after over $1 million in marijuana was found in a car he was driving.
Southern Division Task Force officers seized the marijuana during an anti-crime exercise on December 8.
Around 9.50 p.m, while on mobile patrol along Bellevue Industrial Estate, Mayaro, officers acted on intelligence and intercepted a motor vehicle driven by a man from Champ Fleurs, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated.
During the search of the vehicle, officers found two crocus bags containing 39 kilograms of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $1,115,400.
The man was arrested.
Constable Weekes is continuing enquiries.