A San Fernando man who allegedly stole compressors valued $50,000 was arrested and charged for larceny.
Robert Thorpe, 39, of Hubert Rance Street, is in the custody of San Fernando police.
The arrest took place after enquiries were conducted regarding five compressors which had been reported stolen from a compound on St James Street, San Fernando.
A police report said that at around 12.50 p.m., an estate police corporal was on duty at the compound when he observed the compressors, valued at approximately $50,000, missing.
Officers visited the scene and conducted further enquiries which led to the arrest and subsequent charge of the suspect by PC Boochun.
Three of the five compressors were also recovered from an open yard along Johnston Street, San Fernando.