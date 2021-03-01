woodford square

POLICE arrested a 64-year-old Diego Martin man on Saturday for public exposure when they found him urinating 50 feet from a restroom in Woodford Square, Port of Spain.

Police said the man, who lives in Petit Valley, was granted $500 station bail and will appear before a magistrate on April 26.

Police said that around 1.10 p.m., City Police officers were patrolling the square when they saw the man urinating on a plant.

They approached him and ordered him to stop. The man told officers that he was unable to, though the officers suggested that he make use of public washrooms which were situated about 50 feet away.

The man was arrested and taken to Port of Spain City Police Headquarters where he was charged by PC Wolfe.

