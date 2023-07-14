A man was arrested in a stolen vehicle after an alleged shootout with the police on Thursday.
Task Force officers in the Western Division, during an exercise, conducted investigations into a report of larceny motor vehicle in the Carenage area.
During inquiries, officers saw the stolen vehicle heading along the Western Main Road at a high rate of speed. The officers pursued the vehicle and intercepted it at Phase 1, Powder Magazine Extension.
It is alleged that the occupants of the vehicle opened fire in the direction of the officers, who in keeping with the use of force policy, returned fire. One occupant exited from the driver’s side of the vehicle and escaped. The officers cautiously approached the vehicle and observed one man inside lying on the floor. The suspect, a 20-year-old of St James was arrested and one Glock 17 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition was allegedly seized from the vehicle.
Meanwhile, officers of the Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, based on information received, went to a bushy area in Cascade, where they allegedly found several plastic bags containing 82 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one round of .45 ammunition, ten 12 gauge cartridges, two Glock pistol magazines and a quantity of marijuana.
In the South Western Division, officers of the Penal and Siparia Criminal Investigations Departments, South Western Division Task Force, Canine Unit and the Anti-Gang Unit, conducted an exercise during which they went to an apartment building at Penal Rock Road, Penal. They arrested a 32-year-old man after a search of premises resulted in officers allegedly finding one firearm loaded with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition.