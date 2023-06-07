A man was arrested and stolen items recovered during exercises in the Northern Division on Monday.
Following surveillance after reports of house breakings, officers conducted a house search exercise in the Mc Inroy Street, Curepe area. Several items of jewellery, watches, laptops and cell phones were recovered and a man arrested.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Subero, Snr Supt Ramphall, Supt Nowbutt, co-ordinated by ASP Ramarack, ASP Powder and Insp Greene and supervised by Sgt Moses, Cpl Baseanoo and conducted by members of the Arouca CID.
Police officers also recovered 520 grammes of marijuana after a man escaped arrest by jumping into the Caroni River.
During a drug block exercise in the La Horquetta/San Raphael areas, officers spotted a man who looked in the direction of the marked police vehicle and ran toward the Caroni River.
During the efforts to escape a yellow, rectangular package fell from his backpack. He was able to escape capture when he jumped into the flooded river and went toward the Greenvale of Carapo areas.
Northern Division Task Force, South officers searched for the man but did not locate him. Further investigation of the package revealed 520 grammes of marijuana.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Kerwin Francis, Supt Revanales and ASP Pitt, co-ordinated by acting Insp Jagroo and Sgt Ramsey and supervised by acting Cpl Singh-John and included officers from the La Horquetta police station.