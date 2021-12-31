A 28-year-old man from San Juan is in custody after he allegedly assaulted a police officer.
Officers of the La Horquetta Police Station were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a house at Leroy Caliste Circular in Phase 5, La Horquetta, around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday.
On arrival, the officers spoke to the two people at the home—a 28-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend who lives at the same address.
The woman told police the 28-year-old had assaulted her, and she wanted him out of her house.
The officers informed the man of the request to leave the premises. While visibly annoyed, the man appeared to be complying with the order.
He went to an area of the home and the woman followed.
However, the officers soon heard a commotion, followed by the victim saying, “Look, he push me and mash up meh phone. Ah want him charged for damaging my property.”
As a result, the officers told him of the offence committed, and cautioned him.
While attempting to detain the 28-year-old, he allegedly resisted and punched one of the officers in the face.
The officers subdued the suspect and took him to the La Horquetta Police Station, and charged him for the offences of malicious damage, resisting arrest and for assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty.