A man who admitted to assaulting and threatening to kill his wife has been placed on a bond to keep the peace for two years.
The 51-year-old of Penal, faced Siparia magistrate Nizam Khan on Monday and entered guilty pleas to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats to kill.
He was placed on a $40,000 bond to keep the peace for two years, a post to the police's social media page stated.
It added that, according to police reports, around 7:30 am on October 8, a woman was at home, when she had an argument with her common-law husband of 22 years. The woman reported that during the argument the man dealt her several blows about the body, scratched her neck, bit her on her shoulder, and threatened to kill her. She also told police that the man habitually abuses her, both verbally and physically.
Officers of the Penal police station received the report around 8.10 a.m. and immediately alerted the Gender-Based Violence Unit, who conducted investigations and arrested the unemployed man around 8.30 a.m. that same morning. He was later charged by constable Joseph on October 9 at the Penal police station, the police's post said.
The investigation was supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Acting ASP Bridglal, Acting ASP Seecharan, Sgt Taylor and Cpl Singh.