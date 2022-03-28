Two labourers are due to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday charged with murder.
Hillister “Chubby” Byer, 25 of Coralita Drive, Pleasantville and Aaron “Baba” Moses, 22, of Lillian Street, La Romaine, were charged with the murder of Dareem Brad Hamilton. They were also charged with setting fire to a dwelling place with people therein.
On January 5, police discovered the charred remains of Hamilton, 31 of Tarodale, Ste Madeleine, amongst the burnt ruins of a house at Marjorie Street, La Romaine, San Fernando.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region Three Office, together with detective Stacy Ann George conducted investigations into Hamilton’s death. Several people were interviewed and the evidence collated was presented before the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul who advised that Byer and Moses be charged with murder.
The investigation was spearheaded by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul and supervised by Insp Anil Maharaj.