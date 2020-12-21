A missing teenaged Tobago girl was rescued by police from the clutches of a man who was sexually assaulting her.
Police said the victim is a 15-year-old girl, whose father reported her missing to police.
Investigations, led by WPC Corbin-Clarke, of the Tobago CPU, resulted in the missing girl being found in a vehicle at the side of a roadway being sexually assaulted by a man.
Police immediately intervened and arrested the man and took the girl to seek medical attention.
The 30-year-old man, of Lambeau, was arrested and charged for the offence of sexual penetration of a minor.
He appeared before a Scarborough magistrate was granted $80,000 bail.
The was arrested and charged by Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) officers following an investigation into a report made by a man that his daughter was missing.
The next court hearing of the case is scheduled for January 14.