Jinol Gonzales appeared virtually before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday, charged in connection with a report of house breaking and larceny.
He was granted $150,000 bail.
Gonzales, 35 of Mc Shine Street, Sangre Grande, pleaded not guilty to the offence and will reappear before the court on July 5.
Gonzales was charged last Saturday by constable Cabralis, of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department (CID), following investigations by detectives into an allegation made by a woman that around 11.25 p.m. on June 9, a man was seen attempting to break into her home.
Sangre Grande CID detectives, led by Sgt Leon, responded and later received information that the suspect was seen leaving the location in a white Elantra motor vehicle
While en route, the team of police officers spotted the motor vehicle heading in the opposite direction. There was allegedly a chase which ended along the Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande area where the vehicle was seen at the side of the road and a man alighting from the driver’s side.
The suspect allegedly crossed the road and ran into the bushes. The scene was cordoned off by the police officers and backup from the Eastern Division Task Force arrived and joined in the search for the man.
Following an extensive check of the terrain, police officers allegedly found the man hiding near a river. He was taken to the Sangre Grande police station, pending enquiries. Police also reportedly recovered items allegedly stolen from the house.