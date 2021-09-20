A San Fernando mason who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a 15-year-olf girl faced the court on Thursday.
The man appeared for one offence of sexual penetration and three offences of sexual touching.
He appeared in a virtual hearing before San Fernando senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan.
A police report said that officers of the Child Protection Unit conducted investigations into a report made on October 23, 2020.
The report alleged that the offences occurred in March, June and September 2020.
The investigation was supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Ag /Insp Khan of the CPU Southern Division and conducted by WPC Hull.
The cases were postponed to October 7.