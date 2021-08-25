Donovan Sheldon Clarke, 45, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a cell phone at the Ministry of Education office in Port of Spain.
Clarke was charged for the offence of larceny and was scheduled to appear in a virtual hearing at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Clarke was arrested by police in Morvant and a cell phone recovered following investigations by officers of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Cyber and Social Media Unit.
The charge was laid by W/Cpl Moses.