AN Operation Strike Back 3 police exercise in an area in San Fernando on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man for possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The exercise, which police said placed emphasis on detaining perpetrators of firearm-related offences in the area, was conducted in Embacadere, San Fernando, in an area commonly known as the ‘Bronx’.
Jeremy Alleyne, 28, of Building 3, Lady Hailes Avenue and Ramsaran Street, San Fernando, was arrested and charged for possession of a firearm and ammunition after being allegedly caught with a ‘Glock 19 Austria’ fitted with a magazine containing eleven rounds of ammunition.
Reports state that Alleyne was seen standing in the vicinity of Building Two and upon seeing the police officers he attempted to flee.
He was apprehended by PC Clarence.
Alleyne is expected to appear on the charges in a virtual court hearing this week.
This Operation Strike Back 3 exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, Supt Carty, ASP Ramdass, and Insp Phillip.
It was supervised by Sgt Wilkinson, and included members of Southern Division Operations and Intelligence Unit.