Keon Aberdeen was due to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday, after he was charged in connection with the $234 million drug bust at Chaguaramas.
Aberdeen, of La Fillete Village, North Coast, Las Cuevas, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, after officers received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on Monday. The cocaine has a street value of $234,457,344.
Aberdeen was arrested in connection with a cocaine seizure on May 18, when officers of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) received intelligence and went to the Chaguaramas area. The officers then intercepted a black SUV motor vehicle in the carpark of a hotel. A comprehensive search was conducted and five large black garbage bags containing 148 packages each containing cocaine, weighing 168kgs, were found in the trunk area of the vehicle. The officers also seized one Glock semi-auto pistol fitted with an automatic selector, an extended magazine and 13 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
Three suspects were arrested and detained for enquiries. The two other people were released pending further investigations.