A BOURG Mulatresse man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday for a murder allegedly committed a year ago.
Akeba Ayres, 38, of Barrow Avenue, Bourg Mulatresse, appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor charged with the murder of Callis Gopaul.
Police said Gopaul, 39, who lived in San Juan and worked as a labourer, was stabbed with an ice-pick during a fight with the suspect on September 24, 2021.
Another man intervened to assist the victim and he, too, was stabbed about his body by the assailant who then fled the scene.
Both men were taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
Gopaul was treated and placed on a ward where he died on October 8. The other man was treated and discharged. Officers of the Region Two Homicide Bureau carried out investigations and on September 20 Ayers was detained. On September 23, he was charged with both murder and wounding with intent.
After Ayers’ initial appearance the matter was transferred to the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Eighth Court and adjourned to October 28.