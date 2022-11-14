Keon Nelson has been charged with the 2015 murder of Marlon Crooks.
Nelson, 32, of Belle Eau Road, Belmont was also charged with possession of firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC on Thursday.
Crooks, was in the company of another man in the Belmont area on March 2 2015, when they were approached by a lone gunman who fired several shots at them, a post to the police's social media page stated. The victim was hit and taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead, while the other man was treated for gunshot wounds.
Officers of the Cold Case Unit of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) were involved in the investigation. This was spearheaded at different stages by Acting Snr Supt Butler, Acting Snr Supt Singh and Insps Lynch and Mongroo, all of HBI Region One, while Sgt Narine of the Cold Case Unit oversaw the execution of the investigation. Investigators benefitted from the inputs of the Cold Case Consultants and the assistance of Sgt Alexander and officers attached to the Port of Spain Division Task Force, the police's post said.
Nelson was charged on Friday by Acting Cpl Philips also of the Cold Case Unit.