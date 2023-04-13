Darius Pelchier appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate, charged with the 2019 murder of Rakesh Ashook Benny.
Pelchier, 25 of Longdenville, faced magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Tuesday.
Benny, 38 of Longdenville, was found dead in a partially burnt vehicle at Depot Road, on August 3, 2019. He was reportedly last seen alive by relatives around 5 a.m. that day, near the Chaguanas taxi stand, where he plied his private car for hire along the Longdenville and Chaguanas routes.
Investigations into the incident were supervised by Supt Sean Dhilpaul. With the assistance of the Immigration Division, a male suspect was deported from Grenada on April 7, 2023, and arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three and the Special Investigations Unit.
Pelchier was charged with the offence by constable Jaggesar of the HBI Region Three, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.
Renaldo Gibbons was previously charged, on January 9, 2020, in connection with this murder. Gibbons and Pelchier are both expected to next face the court on May 1.