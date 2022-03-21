Nkosi Corbin is expected to appear virtually before a magistrate on Monday, charged with the November 2021 murder of Mandela Zaid Mason.
Corbin who is also known as “Kosi”, 21 of Upper Picton Road, was further charged with possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
Mason, who was also called “Mani”, 33 of Upper Picton Road, Laventille, was walking along the roadway close to his home on November 23, 2021, when he was confronted by two gunmen who shot at him several times before escaping. The victim was taken to hospital where he died.
The accused was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One. Investigations were supervised by Insps Lynch, Jones and Mongroo, all of the HBI Region One, with assistance of officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force.
Corbin was charged with the offences on Saturday by constable Clarke, also of HBI Region One, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.