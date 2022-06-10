Electrician Nigel Bournes has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old boy who was on his way home after school.
Bournes, 39 of Pelican Extension, Morvant is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday on the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.
According to police reports, around 2:35 p.m. May 16, a 16-year-old male student was awaiting transportation to go home along the Lady Young Road, Morvant, when he was accosted by a man. He allegedly grabbed the teenager who was then dealt several blows about his body, a post to the police's social media page stated.
An investigation was conducted into the reported incident by acting Sgt Solomon and the male suspect was arrested. Solomon subsequently charged him.
The investigation was coordinated by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and supervised by ASP Pariman.
Investigations are continuing.