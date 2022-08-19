A man who allegedly cuffed and kicked a woman, causing injury to her face, appeared before an Arima magistrate on Thursday.
The 26-year-old man from Piarco faced magistrate Brambhanan Dubay charged with two offences of assault occasioning bodily harm, a post to the police's social media page stated.
He was placed on $40,000 bail and, as conditions of bail, was ordered to stay 300 feet away from the victim, not communicate directly or indirectly with her and report to the Arouca police station once a week. The matter was adjourned to September 15.
According to police reports, around 2.30 a.m. on February 8, a woman was at home when she got into an argument with a male relative. The man allegedly became enraged and started cuffing and kicking the woman, causing injuries to her face.
A similar incident allegedly occurred on February 11. The man allegedly became enraged and started using obscene language toward the woman, during an argument about a mobile phone charger. She allegedly hid in the bathroom and he followed and kicked open the door which hit her face. He then allegedly cuffed her several times in the face causing injuries.
The investigation was conducted by constable Burgess and supervised by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Insp Stanley, and corporal Edwards, the post said.