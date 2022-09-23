A man charged with twice breaching a protection order in relation to his ex-wife, faced the court on Tuesday.
The 44-year-old of Toco was placed on $70,000 bail. Sangre Grande magistrate Sarah De Silva also imposed bail conditions that he refrain from communicating with the victim unless it concerned the welfare of their child, and report once per week to the police station in his area.
The matters, two offences of breach of a protection order, were adjourned to January 19 2023.
According to a police report, around 3.15 p.m. on September 12, a woman was at her home, when her ex-husband arrived to drop off their daughter. Whilst there he allegedly used threatening language, causing the woman to fear for her life.
The following day, the woman was also at her home when her ex-husband again allegedly used threatening language, causing her to fear for her life.
Officers of the Toco Special Victims Department conducted an investigation into the matter. As a result, the accused was arrested and charged.
Charges were laid by constable Farrier. The exercise was investigated by Superintendent Claire Guy- Alleyne, ASP Bridgelal, and Inspector Bacchus.