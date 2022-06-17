Brandon John is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate charged with the murder of business owner Roxanne Barrow-Reyes.
John, 23 of Barataria, was also charged with shooting a 39-year-old man with intent, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
John was charged on Thursday by constable Joseph, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, a post to the police's social media page stated.
Barrow-Reyes, 48, of Barataria was standing near her business place, a children's clothing store, in the area with others on June 8, when they were approached by a lone gunman who allegedly shot in the direction of the group. Barrow-Reyes was shot and fell to the ground, after which the gunman allegedly stood over her and shot at her again before making his escape. A 39-year-old man was also shot and wounded during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The accused was arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday by officers of the HBI, Region Two, the post said.
Investigations into the matter were supervised by ASP Douglas and Insps Sylvester, Ramjag and John, all of the HBI Region Two.